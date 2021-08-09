Acting FM, Secretary General Stanislav Zas discuss Armenia’s upcoming presidency at CSTO

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister Armen Grigoryan held a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas in Yerevan.

Grigoryan briefed Zas on the situation following the Azerbaijani military invasion in the Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces, as well as the regular Azerbaijani provocations, including from the territory of Nakhijevan, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

As part of Armenia’s assessments regarding the security situation in the CSTO zone of responsibility and the Caucasus region, Grigoryan presented to Zas the consequences of the Azeri-Turkish aggression against Artsakh and related threats. Both sides emphasized the need for de-escalating the situation.

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict was addressed and the need for a comprehensive and lasting resolution of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was emphasized.

Armenia’s upcoming presidency in the CSTO was also discussed. Grigoryan presented the Armenian presidency’s conceptual approaches, stressing that priorities will include raising the effectiveness of the organization and strengthening the mechanisms of timely responding to member states’ needs.

In turn, Zas also stressed the importance of perfecting the CSTO and assured that the working groups of the organization will make all efforts for bringing to life the Armenian side’s priorities.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan