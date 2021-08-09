Russian FM, Azeri counterpart discuss ways to normalize situation at Armenian-Azeri border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss the ways of normalizing the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Russian foreign ministry said in a news release.

Lavrov and Bayramov exchanged views over various aspects of the implementation of the 2020 November 9 Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire agreement and the 2021 January 11 trilateral statement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan