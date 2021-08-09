Officers equipped with breathalyzer printers as police continues reforming patrol service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The patrol service of the Armenian police plans to fully transition to a computerized system in filing any kind of records, such as penalties or notices.

On August 9, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, the US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, acting ambassador of the EU Jan Plesinger, accompanied by Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan, visited the Patrol Service headquarters in Yerevan.

The First Deputy Minister of Justice Kristine Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS that the purpose of the visit was to discuss with international partners the course of actions during the first month the service was launched.

Lt. Chobanyan of the police force introduced the new equipment of the police cruisers. Among the innovations is the printer used when using the breathalyzer = saving time and printing the result on spot and attaching it to the record. Grigoryan added that they have developed a software enabling officers to use their tablet computers for filing records.

Speaking about the traditional rubber batons which officers carry, Grigoryan noted that police departments around the world are switching to polycarbonate batons, which are modern alternatives.

“There are various batons with various functionalities, that’s why we plan to make legislative amendments to be able to use the newly acquired polycarbonate batons.”

