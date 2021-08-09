Hayastan bloc applies to high court over arrest of two MPs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Hayastan bloc is applying to the Constitutional Court regarding the parliamentary immunity of two of their colleagues – Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan - who are now under arrest.

“If not today, then tomorrow we will submit the application to the Constitutional Court. The application is ready, regarding the parliamentary immunity,” Hayastan bloc lawmaker Aram Vardevanyan told reporters.

Vardevanyan voiced certainty that the two elected MPs will be freed from pre-trial arrest.

Zakaryan, the former mayor of Meghri, was arrested on July 13 on charges of abuse of power and falsification. Sargsyan, the former mayor of Sisian, was arrested on July 18 on the same charges. They both deny wrongdoing.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan