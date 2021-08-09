Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

President appoints new commander of 2nd Army Corps

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree appointing Vahram Grigoryan to serve as the new commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces.








