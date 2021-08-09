Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

Armenian president appoints new military intelligence chief

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree appointing Arayik Harutyunyan as the new Director of the General Department of Intelligence of the General Staff/Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, replacing Arakel Martikyan.

 








