Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-08-21

YEREVAN, 9 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 August, USD exchange rate down by 1.33 drams to 491.29 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.92 drams to 577.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.69 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.78 drams to 682.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 674.86 drams to 27845.6 drams. Silver price down by 8.59 drams to 394.49 drams. Platinum price down by 296.04 drams to 15747.95 drams.