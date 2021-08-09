Mher Grigoryan, U.S. Ambassador and acting head of EU Delegation to Armenia visit Patrol Service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, together with the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and acting head of the EU delegation to Armenia Jan Plešinger paid a working visit to the Patrol Service for getting acquainted with the activities of the first month of the Service. Police Chief of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan, First Deputy Justice Minister Kristine Grigoryan, as well as representatives of the Police and the Ministry were also present.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, during the visit the results of the activities of the first month of the Patrol Service, the main achievements, including the public opinion over the Service, were summed up. The main challenges and problems facing the new Service were also discussed. The measures aimed at solving them were presented by the Police and the Ministry.

Mher Grigoryan thanked the U.S. and EU partners for the consistent support and involvement.

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy noted that the USA is proud to assist Armenia’s reform agenda.

Head of the EU delegation to Armenia Jan Plešinger said that the EU is ready to continue supporting Armenia in implementing reforms in the Police and Justice sphere.