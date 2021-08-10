LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 August:

The price of aluminum down by 2.61% to $2553.00, copper price down by 2.22% to $9337.50, lead price down by 2.21% to $2279.50, nickel price down by 3.97% to $18774.00, tin price down by 0.55% to $34579.00, zinc price down by 1.53% to $2964.50, molybdenum price up by 1.47% to $41116.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.