Yerevan city councilor discharged from ICU after surviving attempted murder

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan city councilor Arman Antonyan has been discharged from the intensive care unit and continues receiving treatment at a hospital ward after surviving an attempted murder when he was severely beaten and stabbed 11 times.

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan said at a city council meeting that Antonyan’s condition is non-life threatening.

“There was a murder attempt against our colleague, masked assailants breached into his home, beat him and stabbed 11 times. Thank God he survived,” the mayor said.

Marutyan thanked the doctors who saved Antonyan’s life. The Yerevan mayor expressed hope that law enforcement agencies will hold those guilty to account.

“It is already clear that this attack took place in relation to Antonyan’s duties as a councilor, and the attackers sought to solve some kind of issues for their own benefit. All proposals made by the city councilor during his tenure were for the benefit of the community,” Marutyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan