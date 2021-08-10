Secretary General Zas has “fundamental expectations” from Armenia’s upcoming presidency at CSTO

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas is satisfied with the meetings he had in Armenia so far. Zas told reporters that his meetings during the first day of his visit passed very effective and most importantly in an atmosphere of trust and sincerity.

“Of course, we discussed the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone and first of all here, in the Caucasus region of the collective security. We discussed the course of actions of this year and spoke about the preparations for the upcoming CSTO summit,” Secretary General Stanislav Zas said, adding that today he will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He said he expects exchange of assessments over the situation and discussions regarding issues related to Armenia’s upcoming presidency at the CSTO. Zas said he has fundamental expectations from the Armenian presidency at the organization.

“Armenia has always displayed not only with words but actions its eagerness to develop the CSTO and increase the organization’s effectiveness. This is seen during the entire course of joint work. And proceeding from this, we expect that during Armenia’s presidency concrete steps will be made in direction of our rotation’s effectiveness, including in various directions of the CSTO responsibility zone, unfortunately, in direction of increasing the rapid response to emerging challenges. It is still early to speak about expected steps and actions, because the development of the first year priorities of Armenia’s presidency is still ongoing. Essentially, these are targeted regulations which will be examined during the summit due in September, and afterwards a package of several steps for reaching those goals will be proposed.”

Armenia will assume the presidency at the CSTO on September 16.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan