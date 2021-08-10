Gyumri airport under major reconstruction

GYUMRI, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Large-scale construction works are underway at the Shirak Airport in Gyumri.

From September, the airport will have a new arrival hall.

The entire 3220 meter long and 45 meter wide runway is also being renovated.

The new arrival hall is going to have a significantly larger capacity. It will serve 1 flight per hour, with a possibility to triple the capacity if needed.

The reconstruction project is worth 7,5 million dollars. The investment was made by the Armenia International Airports, the operator of Armenian airports.