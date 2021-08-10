Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

Gyumri airport under major reconstruction

Gyumri airport under major reconstruction

GYUMRI, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Large-scale construction works are underway at the Shirak Airport in Gyumri.

From September, the airport will have a new arrival hall.

The entire 3220 meter long and 45 meter wide runway is also being renovated.

The new arrival hall is going to have a significantly larger capacity. It will serve 1 flight per hour, with a possibility to triple the capacity if needed. 

The reconstruction project is worth 7,5 million dollars. The investment was made by the Armenia International Airports, the operator of Armenian airports.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]