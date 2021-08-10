Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

CSTO Secretary General visits Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan

CSTO Secretary General visits Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas visited the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen Armenian troops.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]am