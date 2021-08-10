Civil Contract Party nominates Eduard Aghajanyan candidate for Chairman of parliamentary Committee on Foreign Relations

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract Party has nominated MP Eduard Aghajanyan as candidate for the Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Foreign Relations, ARMENPRESS reports Hayk Konjoryan, head of the Civil Contract Party’s parliamentary faction, announced at the National Assembly. MP Vahagn Aleksanyan presented the biography of the candidate.

Eduard Aghajanyan thanked Civil Contract Party for nominating him as candidate for the Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Foreign Relations.

‘’In post-war Armenia key issues related with regional stability and human rights still remain unsolved, which can only be solved as a result of reinforcement of the state resilience and effective cooperation with international partners. Hence, national and state interest will be the core of the activities of the Committee, and it is this Committee that must eliminate the existing illusions over foreign policy and international relations, being guided by principles of ‘’ realpolitik’’, with the understanding that no one will save us and that no one has that obligation, and that we are the sole guarantee of our success’’, Aghajanyan said in his speech.