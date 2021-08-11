Armenia to call up over 2000 reservists for trainings

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Over 2000 Armenian reservists will be called up for military trainings from August 25 to November 25.

The draft bill pending approval states that Privates (1164 persons), Corporals (254 persons) and Officers (751 persons) personnel of motor-rifle, rocket-artillery, communication, reconnaissance and engineering specialties included in A Class Group 1 of the reserve will be summoned for the musters.

The training is announced for “perfecting the military skills and training of reservists with the purpose of involving them to active duty if required in accordance to the contracts signed with them.”

