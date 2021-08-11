Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 391 new cases, 6 deaths

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. 391 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, Armenia's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 233,001.

6425 tests were administered.

6 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4664. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1129 other individuals (1 in the past 24 hours) infected with the virus who succumbed to comorbidities.

139 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 221,729.

As of 11:00, August 11 the number of active cases stood at 5479.

