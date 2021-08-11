Speaker of Parliament calls in security to maintain order amid heated debates

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Uniformed security personnel entered the parliament chamber during the live televised debates when tensions escalated between ruling party and opposition legislators. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan asked security to intervene and to cut off the live broadcast until order is established.

The situation escalated when an opposition lawmaker spoke out of order when ruling party lawmaker Hayk Konjoryan was about to start a speech. Speaker Simonyan called for order but it quickly turned into a shouting match between opposing lawmakers.

The session proceeded shortly afterwards.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan