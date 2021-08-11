Russia ready to support modernization of Armenian military, says Shoigu

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Russia is ready to support Armenia in modernizing its military, Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu told Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan during a meeting in Moscow, TASS reports.

“We attach important significance to the development of our partnership in the military sector in both bilateral format and within the CSTO. Moreover, we are ready to continue supporting the implementation of the reforms programs in the Armenian Armed Forces,” Shoigu said.

He reminded that the well-equipped 102nd Russian military base in Armenia is a guarantor of security. “Armenia is Russia’s ally and key partner in ensuring peace in Transcacuasia, and we are very eager in preserving peace in that region,” the Russian Minister of Defense said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan