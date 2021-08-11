We can consider arms supply to Armenia has kicked off – Shoygu to Armenian Defense Minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. At the end of the meeting with Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan, during gift-giving ceremony, the Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu presented the Armenian Defense Minister with a sword, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia.

Presenting the sword, Sergey Shoygu said, ''We can consider that the process of arms supply to Armenia has kicked off''.