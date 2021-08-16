Azerbaijani forces fire directly at Kut and Norabak villages - Ombudsman

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces are firing directly at Kut village at this moment, they are also firing directly at Nurabak village, ARMENPRESS reports Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''The shootings are intensive and from different caliber weapons. The residents are trying hide in shelters.

These actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are criminal, directly aimed at killing people, undermining security and peace of people’', Tatoyan wrote.