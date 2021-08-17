LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.31% to $2626.00, copper price down by 0.62% to $9404.50, lead price down by 0.30% to $2324.50, nickel price down by 0.76% to $19517.00, tin price down by 0.03% to $35417.00, zinc price up by 0.10% to $3018.00, molybdenum price up by 0.58% to $42417.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.