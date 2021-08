Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Yeraskh border posts

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin visited several border outposts of the Yeraskh settlement in Ararat Province.

The embassy said in a news release that the ambassador met with the Armenian and Russian border guards of the Ararat Border Guard Detachment of the Russian FSS Border Guard Division.

Earlier on August 16, an on-duty Armenian serviceman was shot dead by Azeri sniper fire near Yeraskh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan