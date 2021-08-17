Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 357 new cases, 11 deaths

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. 357 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, Armenia's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 235,171.

6584 tests were administered.

11 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4713. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1138 (2 in the last 24 hours) others who died from co-morbidities, according to healthcare authorities.

269 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 223,070.

As of 11:00, August 17 the number of active cases stood at 6250.

