Opposition Hayastan bloc calls for parliamentary discussions over border situation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Hayastan alliance is proposing parliament to hold discussions over the latest tensions at the border, where two Armenian servicemembers were recently shot dead by Azeri forces.

Hayastan faction leader Seyran Ohanyan proposed either closed or open discussions in between the two hearings of August 17, because what he described as “contradicting” information coming from the border.

Speaker Simonyan said that the proposal will be discussed during the break.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan