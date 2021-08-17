Boris Johnson reiterates full support for peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS.Prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

The message runs as follows,

'Dear Prime Minister,



I would like to offer my warm congratulations on your re-appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.



The United Kingdom deeply values our bilateral relationship and shares your vision for a sustainable economic and democratic future for Armenia. Your recent parliamentary elections demonstrated the Armenian commitment to building strong democratic foundations. I was pleased to send UK electoral observers to build confidence among voters, and we remain committed to providing ongoing practical support for your reform programme.



The UK looks forward to working with Armenia to address global challenges, not least recovery from COVID-19 and climate change. I hope to welcome you to Glasgow for COP26 in November this year.



Finally, I would like to reiterate my strong support for a fully negotiated, sustainable and peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. After the 2020 conflict, the United Kingdom was the first country to provide humanitarian support through our work with the ICRC. We continue to provide assistance to bordering communities to enable their recovery.



Once again, many congratulations on your re-appointment. I look forward to continuing our work together and strengthening our bilateral relations''.