Lake Sevan water use bill passes parliament at first reading

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The government-backed bill on allowing authorities to use more water from Lake Sevan amid a drought passed parliament at first reading by 64-19-1.

The current law allows to use up to 170 million cubic meters from the lake which is an important source for irrigation water. Authorities want to increase the annual maximum volume to 245 million cubic meters for this year.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan