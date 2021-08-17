Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 August

Armenian soldier wounded in latest Azerbaijani ceasefire violation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces started firing at the Armenian positions of the Armenian- Azerbaijani border in Gegharkunik Province on August 17, starting from 14:45, as a result of which one Armenian serviceman was injured.

ARMENPRESS reports MoD Armenia informed that the soldier’s life is not under risk.

The shootings continued as of 16:30. As a result of the countermeasures taken by the Armenian side, the adversary suffered two casualties; 1 victim and one wounded.

 








