Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian Deputy PMs discuss prospects of restoring regional infrastructures

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev have restored the works of the trilateral working group, ARMENPRESS reports, the website of the Russian Government informed.

At a meeting in Moscow on August 17, the parties discussed the prospects for the resumption of transport communications in the South Caucasus. They also discussed the process of the works carried out within the framework of the joint statement of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the President of the Russian Federation of January 11, 2021.