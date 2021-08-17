Azerbaijan’s provocations are aimed at undermining the efforts towards de-escalation – MFA Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia issued a statement, strongly condemning the provocative measures initiated by Azerbaijan on the Armenian border on August 16-17. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the statement runs as follows,

‘’On August 16, the Azerbaijani armed forces carried out provocative actions in the border areas of the Republic of Armenia, near Yeraskh settlement, near Sev Lake in the Syunik region and in the Gegharkunik region, targeting the civilian population of the bordering settlements. The armed forces of Azerbaijan continued the shelling with weapons of various calibres in the direction of Sotk in the Gegharkunik region.

On August 16, as a result of the shelling by the armed forces of Azerbaijan in the direction of Yeraskh, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Armenia Vahan Tatosyan was fatally wounded by the shot of the sniper, and soldier Arman Hakobyan was fatally wounded by the enemy in the direction of Gegharkunik region. On August 17, another serviceman of the Armed Forces of Armenia was wounded. We express our deepest condolences and support to the family members and relatives of the killed servicemen and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded serviceman.

It is noteworthy that these actions are accompanied by the threats of the Azerbaijani top leadership towards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and use of force against Artsakh.

We strongly condemn the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani side, which are clearly aimed at undermining the efforts towards de-escalation and hindering regional security and peace. They are aimed at preventing the resumption of the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, as well as disrupting the regional unblocking process and the opening of all means of communication.

The Republic of Armenia will consistently defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and life in their homeland’’.