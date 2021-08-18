5th Army Corps of Armenian military holds drills

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Drills were held at the 5th Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces for “perfecting the functional duties and specialized skills” of servicemembers, the defense ministry said.

High state of alert was declared and military equipment was brought to combat readiness.

Meanwhile, the servicemembers of 4th Army Corps held inspections of armaments and equipment.

The drills are taking place amid heightened tensions at the border, where most recently two Armenian soldiers were killed by Azerbaijani gunfire.

