Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 504 new cases, 3 deaths

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. 504 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, Armenia's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 235,675.

7219 tests were administered.

3 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4716. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1139 (1 in the last 24 hours) others who died from co-morbidities, according to healthcare authorities.

157 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 223,227.

As of 11:00, August 18 the number of active cases stood at 6593.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan