New deputy ministers named

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed Rafayel Gevorgyan as the new deputy minister of economy.

Deputy ministers of economy Anna Hakobyan and Avag Avanesyan were sacked.

The prime minister also appointed Vahe Hovhannisyan as deputy minister of finance.

