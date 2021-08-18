Armenia reaffirms readiness to re-launch negotiations under OSCE Minsk Group Co- Chairmanship

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The resolution and management of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict remains one of the top priorities of the Armenian government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He reminded his 2020 November 18 roadmap, which had two dedicated clauses for Nagorno Karabakh – the restoration of normal life in Nagorno Karabakh – as much as it is possible and realizable, as well as the complete restoration of the negotiations process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

“Given the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ positions which they have expressed in several statements following November 9, it is clearly recorded that we are moving towards a complete restoration of the negotiations process in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. For several times already, Armenia has stated that it welcomes this intention of the Co-Chairs. Armenia is ready to get involved in the negotiations process at the high and highest levels,” PM Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan was pleased to note that the trilateral task force in charge of dealing with the opening of regional communications has already restored its activities in accordance with the January 11 trilateral Moscow statement.

Speaking about delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, PM Pashinyan underscored that for several times Armenia has expressed its position, and it remains unchanged. “We’ve expressed our readiness several times over the delimitation and demarcation works. We hope that we’ll be able to move forward in all these directions.”

Pashinyan added that rather active work has already been done in Artsakh in terms of restoring normal life, with over 70 billion drams worth of projects being implemented or underway.