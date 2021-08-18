Reformed military, active foreign policy: Pashinyan presents security priorities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the Security and Foreign Policy part of the 2026 government program.

As a key factor for ensuring security of the country, the action plan highlights a modernizing military.

“You know that a large-scale reforms process has begun and is underway in the armed forces, and from this perspective, certainly a reformed military must be the main factor for ensuring our foreign security,” Pashinyan said.

As the next important factor for ensuring security Pashinyan highlighted an active foreign policy. “We underscore that the Republic of Armenia must engage in active and proactive foreign policy, by working with all countries and international organizations, and have effective working relations,” the prime minister said.

The next highly important factor, according to the PM, is the Armenian-Russian strategic alliance and Armenia’s membership to the CSTO.

Pashinyan considered an important innovation the development of a stable regional environment and unblocking of regional infrastructures.

“We especially highlight regional foreign policy in our foreign policy directions. I have to underscore that we find the management and overcoming of the hostile atmosphere in the region to be significant for regional peace and stability. We record regional peace and stability as our long-term strategy.”

He also noted that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship can have significant impact on ensuring security.

“We underscore the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship’s role in the resolution of the Karabakh conflict and the determination of the final status of Nagorno Karabakh. Our position is that a complete restoration of the peaceful negotiations process under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is a significant factor in terms of ensuring regional stability and security,” Pashinyan said.