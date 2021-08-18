Armenia to launch new foreign intelligence service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will have a new foreign intelligence service within the next 5 years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting while presenting the government program.

“In this program we have underscored that during the next five years a foreign intelligence service will be created in the Republic of Armenia,” he said.

PM Pashinyan stressed that economic development and social stability are also highly important for ensuring security. He said that the required resources can be ensured only by a high-tech, industrial, productive, export-oriented inclusive economy in line with high environmental standards.