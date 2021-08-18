NSS Border Guards to expand deployment

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service border guards will soon take over border protection from the military in more locations, expanding their zone of responsibility.

“The border troops must expand, transform and reform,” Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting while presenting the 2026 government program.

“This also expresses our consideration and goal of advancing the peaceful regional agenda, because as you know usually border guards assume responsibility for areas which are zones of peace,” Pashinyan said.