Armenian, Russian Health Ministers discuss issue of Russian COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Health Minister of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan discussed in a phone conversation with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko the issue of the supplies of Russian COVID-19 vaccines to Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry informed.

In addition to discussing issues related to partnership in struggling against the coronavirus, the Ministers also discussed the holding of the Russian-Armenian Health Forum in Russia in 2021.

The parties stressed the high level of cooperation between Russia and Armenia in all current health issues.