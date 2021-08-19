LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 August:

The price of aluminum down by 1.79% to $2571.50, copper price down by 2.15% to $9168.50, lead price down by 0.22% to $2308.00, nickel price down by 2.33% to $19012.00, tin price down by 1.09% to $35455.00, zinc price down by 0.61% to $2994.50, molybdenum price up by 0.36% to $42770.00, cobalt price up by 0.24% to $52300.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.