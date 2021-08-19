PM Pashinyan meets with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov
YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov in the town of Cholpon Ata where he’s arrived to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
