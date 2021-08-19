Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 August

PM Pashinyan meets with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov in the town of Cholpon Ata where he’s arrived to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








