Pashinyan Administration says Armenia still ready to normalize ties with Turkey without preconditions

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The Pashinyan administration’s 2021-2026 action plan’s foreign policy section mentions the issue of normalization of relations with Turkey.

The Pashinyan Administration notes that just like before, Armenia is still ready to make efforts in the direction of normalizing relations with Turkey.

“The absence of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey, closed borders, as well as Turkey’s overt involvement in the 44-day war are negatively impacting peace and stable development of the region. Armenia has always been ready to normalize relations with Turkey without preconditions, which is in the interests of regional stability, security and economic development. Today also the Republic of Armenia is ready to make efforts in the direction of normalizing relations with Turkey. Moving forward without preconditions, the sides must cooperate to develop an atmosphere of mutual trust with the purpose of gradually establishing normal relations,” says the Pashinyan administration’s 2021-2026 action plan.