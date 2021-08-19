Aurora Strengthens Presence in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative continues to expand the Aurora for Artsakh program and has launched another call for applications for the projects to join the program. As humanity observes the World Humanitarian Day, the Initiative is also glad to announce that its new office has been opened in Stepanakert, Artsakh to streamline Aurora’s local humanitarian activities, strengthen its presence in the region, and support Artsakh’s international standing.

Through the Aurora for Artsakh program, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative helps the people of Artsakh facing a grave humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of the 2020 Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war. Initially focused on providing urgent aid to the people affected by the war, today the program assists projects that support and facilitate the region’s long-term social development. Any organization in need of assistance on the ground working in this specific field is invited to submit an application.

“Establishing an Aurora office in Stepanakert proves that we are here for the long haul. Dozens of local and international partners have joined our program, and it’s crucial to put those projects in the global context and to link it to the current situation in Artsakh. It’s not just an office; it’s a space for stakeholders to come and share their experiences, making sure all humanitarian efforts in the area are well-coordinated. Such cooperation formula can not only help Artsakh, but become an example for everyone around the world,” noted Ruben Vardanyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. Mr. Vardanyan visited the new office earlier this month.

Since the launch of the humanitarian aid program for Artsakh, Aurora has already allocated almost $1,740,000 to support 80 projects in Artsakh implemented by 55 local and international partners and to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh through the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. More than 130,000 people have already benefitted from the program. The Aurora for Artsakh program also includes bringing the world leading humanitarians like Yazidi activist Mirza Dinnayi and Founder of Médecins Sans FrontièresBernard Kouchner to the region to find new opportunities to help the local people and to ensure effective solutions on the ground.

“Aurora continues to make the shift to focusing on development projects, and this new office will allow us to remain in tune with the long-term needs of the local population. We encourage all organizations with projects that improve the socio-economic conditions of the displaced families, foster the youth’s professional skills, promote the development of human capital, and otherwise bring about sustainable change to apply for participation in the program. We are positive this will contribute to the empowerment of local communities and our homeland,” said Head of the Aurora for Artsakh program Narine Aghabalyan who is in charge of the new office.

Applications from the projects requiring financial support and interested in participating in the Aurora for Artsakh program are accepted online till August 31, 2021. A filled in application form (in English or Armenian) should be e-mailed to [email protected]. Potential partners must meet the criteria noted above.

* * *

About the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is a foundation that seeks to address on-the-ground humanitarian challenges around the world with the focus on helping the most destitute. Its mission is rooted in the Armenian history as the Initiative was founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors and strives to transform this experience into a global movement.

All Aurora’s activities are based on the universal concept of Gratitude in Action. It implies that countless people around the world who have received aid in time of crisis can best express their gratitude by offering similar assistance to someone else. By involving Aurora supporters around the world, this will become a global endeavor that will snowball to expand the circle of saviors and most importantly – the number of those saved.

Addressing urgent humanitarian challenges, the Initiative provides a second chance to those who need it the most. True to its vision – “We believe that even in the darkest times, a brighter future is in the hands of those who are committed to giving others help and hope” – Aurora welcomes all who embrace this philosophy.

This eight-year commitment (2015 to 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide 1915-1923) aims to promote action-based philanthropy focused on tangible results. This is achieved through the Initiative’s various programs: Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, Aurora for Artsakh, #AraratChallenge movement, Aurora Dialogues, Aurora Grants, Aurora Community, Aurora Index, and the 100 LIVES Initiative.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is the vision of philanthropists Vartan Gregorian, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan who have been joined by thousands of supporters and partners. Aurora’s Chair, Dr. Tom Catena, draws on his experience as a surgeon, veteran, humanitarian and the 2017 Aurora Prize laureate to spread the message of Gratitude in Action to a global audience.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is represented by three organizations – the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Foundation, Inc. (New York, USA), the 100 Lives Foundation (Geneva, Switzerland) and the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Charitable Foundation (Yerevan, Armenia).