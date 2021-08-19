The Taliban wants friendly relations with all countries, including the United States – Official Representative

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The Taliban movement in Afghanistan expects international recognition and wants friendly relations with all countries, including the United States, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, official representative of the Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"The world should not be afraid of us, they should recognize us. We want to have friendly relations with all the countries of the world, including the United States," Mujahid said.