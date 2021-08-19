Private serviceman arrested on suspicion of killing three co-servicemen

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. A private servicemen has been arrested on suspicion of killing 3 of his co-servicemen, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian Armed Forces in the south-eastern direction, the Ministry of Defense said.

The bodies of Private Murad Muradyan (b. 2002), Private Levon Harutyunyan (b.2002), and Private Gor Sahakyan (b. 2002) were found with gunshot wounds around 02:15, August 19.

Preliminary investigation is underway.