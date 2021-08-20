LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 August:

The price of aluminum down by 1.54% to $2532.00, copper price down by 4.20% to $8783.50, lead price down by 1.28% to $2278.50, nickel price down by 2.96% to $18450.00, tin price down by 9.12% to $32222.00, zinc price down by 2.07% to $2932.50, molybdenum price up by 0.31% to $42902.00, cobalt price down by 1.53% to $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.