Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 508 new cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. 508 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, Armenia's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 236,742.

7864 tests were administered.

5 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 4732. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1143 (2 in the last 24 hours) others who died from co-morbidities, according to healthcare authorities.

293 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 223,736.

As of 11:00, August 20 the number of active cases stood at 7131.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan