Armenian reservists called up for trainings

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

Privates (1164 persons), Corporals (254 persons) and Officers (751 persons) personnel of motor-rifle, rocket-artillery, communication, reconnaissance and engineering specialties included in A Class Group 1 of the reserve will be summoned for the musters. During the period of the training the reservists may be deployed to active duty, the defense ministry said.