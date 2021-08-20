Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 August

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said. 

Privates (1164 persons), Corporals (254 persons) and Officers (751 persons) personnel of motor-rifle, rocket-artillery, communication, reconnaissance and engineering specialties included in A Class Group 1 of the reserve will be summoned for the musters. During the period of the training the reservists may be deployed to active duty, the defense ministry said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]