Armenia records 692 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. 692 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 240,953, the ministry of healthcare reports.

6995 COVID-19 tests were conducted on August 27.

370 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 225,963.

The death toll has risen to 4812 (16 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 9026.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1152.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan