Taliban tells Kabul residents to hand over weapons, munitions in one week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Taliban movement has informed the residents of Kabul of the necessity to turn over weapons and ammunition, as well as state-owned vehicles within a week, TASS reports citing the 1TV channel.

According to the channel, the militants threatened to undertake measures in case of a refusal to hand over the weapons voluntarily.

On August 18, Reuters reported similar demands by the Taliban when the representatives of the movement vowed to act openly for the first time.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.