EU, WHO hand over 30 medical refrigerators for vaccine storage to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The European Union and World Health Organization - WHO Country Office in Armenia handed over 30 medical refrigerators for vaccine storage to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, the EU Delegation to Armenia said in a statement on social media.

The Chargé d'affaires a.i., EU Delegation to Armenia Jan Plešinger, Armenian Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan, and the Special Representative of WHO in Armenia were at the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Armenia to receive the equipment and discuss the upcoming procurement and technical assistance.

“The EU is honoured to provide assistance to Armenia jointly with the WHO, in order to strengthen capacities of the healthcare sector and to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. The refrigerators will be used to keep vaccines and other medical products at a stable temperature, thus offering safer storage facilities, and – consequently - benefiting Armenian citizens. We need to patiently continue the fight against this pandemic together”, said Chargé d'affaires a.i. at the EU Delegation to Armenia Jan Plešinger.

“The EU and WHO stand by the Government of Armenia to provide sufficient supply of vaccines to citizens and overcome the pandemic faster”, the statement says.