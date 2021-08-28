Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Artsakh reports 4 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.

61 tests were conducted on August 27.

The number of hospitalized patients is 21 at the moment.

 

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








