Artsakh reports 4 daily coronavirus cases
YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.
61 tests were conducted on August 27.
The number of hospitalized patients is 21 at the moment.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-09-21
- 17:35 Asian Stocks down - 01-09-21
- 17:13 Russian, Azerbaijani deputy FMs hold phone talk
- 15:52 “Focusing on Artsakh must become priority of all Armenians” – special session of parliament convened
- 14:54 Armenian serviceman killed in Azerbaijani shooting at Yeraskh section of border
- 13:53 Armenian President congratulates Uzbek counterpart on Independence Day
- 13:06 Azerbaijanis destroy Makun Bridge in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region
- 12:59 Romanian PM congratulates Armenian counterpart on re-appointment
- 12:55 Russia has very rich bilateral agenda with Armenia – FM Lavrov
- 12:15 Armenia wins Warrior of Peace tournament with team score
- 12:11 Name of Armenia’s new national airline announced
- 12:00 President of Artsakh appoints new minister of labor, social and migration affairs
- 11:48 Artsakh farmer seized and tortured by Azeri troops
- 11:11 Armenian PM congratulates Uzbekistan on Independence Day
- 11:08 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 615 new cases, 13 deaths
- 10:59 Armenian Defense Minister visits several military units
- 10:34 Azeri troops set fire to Armenian farmers’ winter hay
- 10:30 Moody's affirms Armenia's rating at Ba3, maintains stable outlook
- 09:48 President Armen Sarkissian addresses congratulatory message on Knowledge and Schooling Day
- 09:43 New academic year kicks off in Armenia
- 09:40 International law hasn’t granted Azerbaijan permission to use force – Armenian expert on Aliyev’s statements
- 09:00 European Stocks down - 31-08-21
- 08:58 US stocks down - 31-08-21
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-08-21
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 31-08-21
11:20, 08.26.2021
Viewed 2265 times Azeri soldier arrested in Artsakh for breaching into apartment and threatening to kill children
18:15, 08.25.2021
Viewed 2224 times Steven Gerrard does not arrive in Yerevan with his team Rangers
11:45, 08.26.2021
Viewed 1894 times Pashinyan comments on Azeri roadblock at Kapan-Goris interstate highway
14:02, 08.27.2021
Viewed 1861 times Armenian military ready to adopt homegrown UAVs, says high-tech minister
11:03, 08.25.2021
Viewed 1778 times Armenia’s Saro Gevorgyan wins New Wave 2021 song contest